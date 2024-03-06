Deputy Speaker Affirms Qatari Women's Role In Supporting Palestinian Cause

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council H E Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti emphasised the significant role of Qatari women in supporting the Palestinian cause, mobilizing efforts, and providing available assistance to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians, especially in Gaza.

This came during her participation via videoconferencing yesterday in the two-day roundtable organized by the Arab parliamentarians coalition to combat violence against women, marking International Women's Day under the theme“Voices of Arab Women for Gaza,” in cooperation with the Westminster Foundation for Democracy in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

She said that at the forefront of voices that influenced Qatari women and women worldwide was the voice of

H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of the Education Above All Foundation, who had resigned from her role as a goodwill ambassador for Unesco after the organization failed to fulfil its duty in supporting, rescuing, and aiding the children of Gaza.

She highlighted Her Highness's address to the international community through regional and international platforms to fulfil its moral and legal duty to provide protection for the Palestinian people, especially women and children, who are the most affected by the continuous shelling over the past five months.

She highlighted the campaigns led by Qatari women to mobilize support and provide all available resources in support of the brothers and sisters in Palestine, condemning the ongoing brutal aggression on Gaza, the West Bank, and other occupied territories, which has left tens of thousands of martyrs and wounded, the majority of whom are women, children, elderly, and the sick.

She criticized the international community and UN institutions for failing to stop the crimes of genocide, forced displacement, and unjust siege imposed on the Gaza Strip. She affirmed that the brutal Israeli aggression represents one of the worst crimes of the era, which history will record as a witness to the crimes of the occupying entity, and the falseness of Western slogans.

H E Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti also highlighted the State of Qatar's efforts, led by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to halt the war waged by Israel on Gaza and its continuous endeavours to maintain international peace and security through mediation that has gained the trust of the international community, enabling it to mobilise all relevant parties to work on halting the war and preventing the expansion of conflict in the region.