Pro-Russian hacker group conducts targeted cyberattacks against Sweden

(MENAFN) Pro-Russian hacker group, NoName057, said Tuesday it carried out targeted cyberattacks against Sweden.



"As part of a coordinated attack on Sweden, we have taken down two government websites in the Russophobic country," it wrote in a post on Telegram. The organization stated its belief that it was also responsible for the disruption of the Swedish Competition Authority's website.



Multiple agencies have reported experiencing technical difficulties.



"We have been exposed to an overload attack", Per Lovgren, spokesperson for the Swedish Authority for Privacy Protection (IMY), conveyed to a Swedish newspaper.



The agency has notified the police about the incident but lacks information regarding the perpetrators, it stated.



The government's Riksdagen website is entirely inaccessible from abroad and challenging to reach within Sweden.



The message that greets users says: "Right now, it can be difficult to reach parts of the Riksdag's website. We are working on solving the problem."



"We are looking into why the website is difficult to reach, but right now we don't know what is the reason," According to Lena Parkvall, spokesperson for the Riksdag administration, in a statement provided to the newspaper.



Communications manager at the Swedish Competition Authority, Erika Svardh, informed reporters: "We were warned that this could happen and then you can protect yourself in different ways, which we managed to do. Among other things, by shutting down access to websites from other countries. So our website is still up and running.”

