Eurozone business indicates improvement in February

(MENAFN) In February, business activities in the euro zone exhibited promising signs of recovery, with the services sector, the dominant force in the bloc, expanding for the first time since July. This growth helped to offset a deeper contraction in the manufacturing sector, indicating a more balanced economic landscape.



According to the Hamburg Mercantile Bank Composite Purchasing Managers' Index issued by Standard & Poor's, a reliable indicator of the overall economic health, there was a notable uptick. The index rose to 49.2 points in February from 47.9 points in January, surpassing the initial estimate of 48.9 points. Although still below the crucial 50-point threshold separating growth from contraction, this reading marked the most positive since June.



Particularly encouraging was the performance of the services sector, with its purchasing managers' index climbing to 50.2 from 48.4, surpassing the initial projection of 50.0 points. While the growth rate might be modest, it is noteworthy given the prevailing economic conditions. Cyrus de la Rubia, chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, commented on the developments, noting that the services sector had a stronger start to 2024 than anticipated. He highlighted the importance of considering the positive momentum across various sub-indices of the PMI, suggesting a broader foundation for growth.



Overall, these indicators point towards a tentative but notable improvement in economic activity within the euro zone. While challenges remain, particularly in the manufacturing sector, the resilience displayed by the services sector offers a glimmer of hope for sustained recovery in the region's economy.

MENAFN06032024000045015682ID1107940764