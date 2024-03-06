Over 99,000 evacuate from Mozambique after militant attacks

(MENAFN) According to a statement released by Save the Children on Tuesday, over 99,000 individuals, a significant portion of whom are 61,492 children, have been forced to flee their residences due to the resurgence of violence in northern Mozambique. The British charity highlighted that numerous instances of violent clashes between armed factions and security personnel have been documented across various districts within the Cabo Delgado province.



Between December 22 and March 3, the charity reported that the number of displaced people surpassed 99,313, illustrating the scale of the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region. The unrest in Cabo Delgado, a province plagued by instability for years, has been exacerbated by the presence of an armed militant group believed to have affiliations with Daesh/ISIS terrorist organization.



In 2021, this group perpetrated a brutal attack on Palma, a coastal town situated close to the Tanzanian border, resulting in the loss of numerous lives and leaving scores of individuals wounded. Save the Children underscored the protracted nature of the conflict in Cabo Delgado, which has now endured for seven years, taking a profound toll on the region's inhabitants and causing widespread human suffering.



“There are repeated reports of beheadings and abductions, including multiple child victims. The conflict has already left 540,000 people displaced, with more than half of them children,” the charity noted.



Save the Children has issued a pressing plea to safeguard the well-being of children, declaring “this wave of violence is a renewed attack on education, with more than 100 schools closed across six districts in Cabo Delgado, including an additional 17 schools in Nampula, affecting nearly 71,000 children,” the statement said.



Additionally, the charity disclosed that there are children, some aged seven, who have been eagerly anticipating the opportunity to attend school for the first time this year but are currently compelled to flee for their safety.



‘‘These children have never known life without war and sadly belong to a growing generation of children whose childhood has become elusive,” it stated.

MENAFN06032024000045015839ID1107940756