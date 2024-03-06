Shelling Of Kherson Region: 10 Multi-Storey Buildings Damaged, Two Civilians Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invaders wounded two people in the Kherson region over the past day.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, the enemy fired at Zolota Balka, Sadove, Chornobaivka, Bilozerka, Mykhailivka, Odradokamianka, Tiahyntsi, Beryslav, Tomyna Balka, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Yantarne, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Blahovishchenske, Shyroka Balka, Tokarivka, Inzhenerne, Lvove, and Kherson over the past day.

Air defense forces destroy 38 out of 42 enemy UAVs overnight

Ten multi-storey buildings and eleven private houses were damaged.

In Kherson, critical infrastructure facilities, a museum, a creative centre, and cars were damaged. There were also hits to the port infrastructure and a park.

In the populated areas, there were hits to a gas pipeline, an invincibility point, and a garage, as well as the airport.

According to Prokudin, two people were injured as a result of the Russian aggression.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of 5 March, Russians shelled Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Dnipro River, injuring an elderly woman and man.

The photo is illustrative