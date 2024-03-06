Influencers Imbue Fresh Zeal In Students At The 2Nd Edition Of MPS-Hosted Tedx Youth

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, hosted the second edition of TEDx Youth on February 3, 2024, on the school campus. The event, themed \"Don\'t Quit, Renew The Mind and Find Your Fire,\" brought together expert guests who delivered profound discourses, sparking inspiration and leaving a lasting impression on Modernities.



The event was exciting with dynamic talks from brilliant minds, innovators, and community leaders like Ms. Rouble Nagi Social worker / activist / author, Sh. Bhupendra Chaubey Editor in chief India Ahead News/ Political Journalist, Dr Sharma Image coach/ Motivational Speaker, Dr. Srimathy Kesan Founder and CEO space Kidz India, â Ms. Sarita Jadav National Program Officer â€“ UNESCO, Ms. Kanikka Kapur Actor, â Sh. C P Gurnani Former CEO and managing director of Tech Mahindra, Sh Him Eesh Madaan Motivational Speaker, Sh. Bismil Sufi Singer. Their stories and ideas not only changed how we see things but also inspired and gave students the tools to face challenges and discover their inner strength.



Ms Alka Kapur, Principal of Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, expressed her gratitude for the palpable presence of the expert guests and the enlightening experience they provided to the students. She emphasized the importance of the theme, \"Don\'t Quit, Renew The Mind and Find Your Fire,\" in instilling a spirit of perseverance and purpose among the students.



In her statement, Ms Kapur said, \"The TEDx Youth has become a platform for our students to delve deeply into intellectual exploration. The discourses on not quitting and renewing the mind have rewarded them with the knowledge to comprehend the genuine significance of persistently striving to attain their life\'s purpose. This event aligns with our commitment to nurturing not only academically successful individuals but also resilient and purpose-driven citizens.\"



â€œBesides, this TEDx Youth event stands as a testament to the MPS\'s commitment to shaping well-rounded individuals ready to face the challenges of the future with resilience and determination,â€ Ms Kapur added.



The session benefited the students by providing them with a distinct opportunity to explore intellectual horizons and understand the importance of perseverance in the face of challenges. The stories and experiences shared by the speakers served as a source of inspiration, encouraging the students to embrace the \"Don\'t Quit\" life spirit.



About Modern Public School (Shalimar Bagh)



MPS (Modern Public School) Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi, is the International Baccalaureate (IB), the global leader in International Education to develop inquiring, knowledgeable and confident individuals. MPS was established in 1971 and is known for achieving excellence in infrastructure, exemplary faculty and extra edge in co-curricular activities, and thatâ€TMs why it is known as the paragon of educational virtues. Today, Modern Public School is one of the fastest-growing schools in Delhi-NCR, with hi-tech infrastructure and well-experienced teaching staff. The school is a composite co- educational English Medium Senior Secondary School running on public lines permanently recognized by the Directorate of Education.

