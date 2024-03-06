Sudanese Gov't Agrees To Open Humanitarian Routes - Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, March 6 (KUNA) -- The Sudanese government said Wednesday it has agreed to create new humanitarian routes to deliver aid to war-affected people.

This came following a meeting held at the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affair in Port Sudan and attended by the United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan Clementine Nkweta-Salami,

"The Sudanese government agreed to open new routes for aid delivery, using Kadugli Airport in South Sudan, Al-Obeid Airport in Central Sudan, and Al-Fashir Airport in west Sudan, if land routes were not appropriate to use for security reasons," said Chief of the Humanitarian Aid Commission Salah Al-Mubarak in a statement.

The Sudanese government also agreed to open new routes along the western border with Chad and the northern border with Egypt, Al-Mubarak added.

For her part, the UN official welcomed the government move, saying that the humanitarian situation in Sudan was critical and immediate aid is required.

"We are now liaising with relevant authorities and parties so that we can get our humanitarian convoys back on the road there is no time to lose," she added.

The Sudanese civil war, which flared on April 15, 2023, has left more than 13,000 people dead, 33,000 injured and over 11 million displaced. (end)

