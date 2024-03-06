National Contact Center Handles Nearly 2 Million Inquiries In 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 6 (Petra) - The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship revealed on Wednesday that the National Contact Center managed a volume of 1,935,884 calls and inquiries over the course of the previous year. This figure underscores the significant role of the center in facilitating communication between the public and government entities.According to official data, the breakdown of these interactions includes 1,797,962 incoming calls, 17,030 outgoing calls, 579 SMS messages, 43,362 emails, and 76,951 automated responses.Operating in line with stringent technical and security standards, the National Contact Center plays a vital role in addressing inquiries, complaints, and suggestions from citizens, residents, businesses, and government institutions availing electronic services. Its services extend across various sectors and governmental departments, ensuring a seamless and responsive interface for users.For individuals seeking assistance, the center provides multiple contact options, including phone support at 065008080, email communication at ..., and SMS service accessible via the e-Government Gateway