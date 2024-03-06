Consumer Credit Market Expected To Rise At 4.1% CAGR During 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Consumer Credit Market Report by Credit Type (Revolving Credits, Non-revolving Credits), Service Type (Credit Services, Software and IT Support Services), Issuer (Banks and Finance Companies, Credit Unions, and Others), Payment Method (Direct Deposit, Debit Card, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global consumer credit market size reached US$ 11.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 16.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Consumer Credit Industry:

Growing Digitalization and Online Lending:

The consumer credit market is shifting toward digitalization and online lending platforms. In addition, consumers are favoring the convenience, speed, and accessibility that digital lenders provide, influencing market growth. Moreover, online lending platforms use advanced algorithms and data analytics to streamline the application process, offering instant decisions and rapid fund disbursement, representing another major growth-inducing factor. This digital approach not only caters to the immediate financial needs of consumers but also offers a personalized lending experience, with tailored interest rates and repayment plans. Besides this, the ability to apply for credit anytime and from anywhere, without the need to visit a physical branch, appeals to the modern consumer's preference for efficient and straightforward transactions contributing to the market growth.

Technological Advancements:

The growing consumer credit market is transformed by technological advancements, particularly through innovations in financial technology (fintech). These advancements have democratized access to credit, making it more inclusive and accessible to a broader range of consumers. Moreover, fintech companies are offering online platforms and mobile apps that provide instant credit solutions, seamless application processes, and personalized lending experiences, representing another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the integration of technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain has enhanced the efficiency, security, and transparency of digital lending, enabling more sophisticated risk assessment, faster approval times, and improved fraud detection, accelerating market growth.

Rising Debt Management Solutions:

The escalating demand for effective debt management solutions and financial education programs is influencing market growth. In addition, consumers are aware of the importance of financial health and are seeking strategies to manage debt, save money, and improve their overall financial well-being, thus contributing to market growth. Moreover, the proliferation of digital tools and platforms that offer personalized advice, debt consolidation options, and automated repayment plans to help individuals manage their debt more effectively is propelling the market growth. Besides this, financial education programs provided by credit counseling agencies, fintech apps, and even lenders themselves, are becoming integral in equipping consumers with the knowledge to make responsible borrowing decisions, understand the implications of debt, and navigate the complexities of various credit products, thus creating a positive market outlook.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Consumer Credit Industry:



Bank of America

Barclays

BNP Paribas

China Construction Bank

Citigroup

Deutsche Bank

HSBC

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)

JPMorgan Chase

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Wells Fargo

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/consumer-credit-market/requestsample

Consumer Credit Market Report Segmentation:

By Credit Type:



Revolving Credits Non-revolving Credits

Non-revolving credit accounts for the largest market segment due to its fixed repayment terms and suitability for large purchases.

By Service Type:



Credit Services Software and IT Support Services

Credit services dominate the market due to the growing demand for various lending products and financial solutions.

By Issuer:



Banks and Finance Companies

Credit Unions Others

Banks and finance companies represent the largest segment, as they offer various credit options and have established trust among consumers.

By Payment Method:



Direct Deposit

Debit Card Others

Debit cards hold the largest share of the market due to their convenience and widespread acceptance for everyday transactions.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Global Consumer Credit Market Trends:

At present, the growing consumer credit market is shifting toward digital platforms, with more consumers opting for online lending options due to the convenience, speed, and accessibility offered by digital lenders. Moreover, financial institutions are offering personalized credit products tailored to individual consumer needs which involves using data analytics and artificial intelligence to assess creditworthiness and offer customized loan terms. Besides this, regulatory developments, such as changes in consumer protection laws and lending regulations, have a significant impact on the consumer credit market for evolving regulatory requirements to ensure compliance and maintain consumer trust. Furthermore, alternative lending platforms, such as peer-to-peer lending and fintech companies provide alternative borrowing options outside traditional banking channels, appealing to consumers seeking faster approvals and competitive rates are gaining traction in the consumer credit market.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 |United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163