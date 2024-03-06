Celebrating Women In The Hospitality Sector

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 6 (IANSlife) In 2023, women Hosts in India, constituting nearly 30 percent of the country's Airbnb hosting community, have been instrumental in creating unique guest experiences. Indian women Hosts collectively earned over Rs. 2 billion (approximately 200 crores / USD 28 million) in 2023, showcasing the profound impact of women in stimulating local economies and supporting community growth. These women not only offer exceptional experiences to travellers but also empower others by creating job opportunities, especially for those in underserved communities.

Talking about her hosting journey on Airbnb, Superhost Anooradha who has been hosting since 2017 said, "I find great fulfillment in engaging with individuals who share similar interests and values. This passion prompted me to embark on my Airbnb journey seven years ago, initially hosting guests at the retreat nestled within our holiday home. While the supplementary income has certainly been beneficial, what truly resonates with me is the platform's ability to foster meaningful connections with guests. These connections, in my view, are immensely empowering. For any women considering embarking on their hosting venture, I encourage you to infuse your personal touch, warmth, and creativity in your home. This is what ultimately creates a memorable and distinctive experience for guests."

Sharing her story, Superhost Sumana said,“As a female residing in the vibrant city of Bhubaneswar, hosting on Airbnb has led me to a path of inner strength while pursuing my passions and garnering financial independence. Transitioning from a corporate job to becoming a full-time host has brought me immense stability and peace. It allows me to forge meaningful connections with guests from all over the country while immersing myself in their stories and experiences. The satisfaction of accommodating guests' needs and witnessing their joy remains a heartwarming reward for me. I look forward to more such experiences to serve and connect with people and inspire more women to embark on this unique journey of strength and resilience."

Talking about the role women are increasingly playing in enabling the platform and highlighting Airbnb's dedication to fostering an inclusive, diverse, and equitable community, Amanpreet Bajaj, General Manager of Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan said,“Women play a vital role in fueling economies, by driving growth & social transformation. At Airbnb, we are committed to creating an inclusive, diverse, equitable community for our women Hosts & guests. Our commitment goes beyond supporting individual hosts; we also collaborate with government partners to ensure communities everywhere can thrive in our evolving travel landscape. By promoting safe, respectful, and welcoming spaces, Airbnb aims to empower women hosts and travellers alike, envisioning travel as a powerful tool for global empowerment and connection.”

In terms of choice of destinations for women guests, top domestic destinations domestically in 2023 included Goa, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Pune, Dehradun, and Jaipur while internationally, destinations like London, Dubai, Toronto, Paris, New York City, Milan, Rome, Bangkok were popular.

Last year, a large segment of the Indian women guests preferred to travel solo, or in duos. In fact, 30 percent of the Indian women guests travelled solo in 2023. National Parks, iconic cities, tropical, private rooms, and pools were the most booked categories by Indian women guests in 2023.

Talking about travelling on Airbnb, Actor, Sayani Gupta shares, "Over the past few years the 'solo travel' trend has been adopted by women all across India. For me, solo travel has always been my source of solace, with Airbnb consistently serving as my preferred travel companion. Airbnb is not just a place to stay but a gateway to embracing independence while forging new experiences and connections. As a frequent solo traveller, Airbnb has enabled me to explore the world through diverse accommodations, offering a unique lens on every journey, ensuring safety. This Women's Day, I commend Airbnb's commitment to providing comfort for avid female travellers like myself, while also empowering others with a platform to embark on their entrepreneurial journey as hosts.”

Embracing this year's International Women's Day theme, 'Inspire Inclusion', Airbnb recognises the diverse and dynamic ways in which women leverage the platform to foster economic opportunities, inclusivity, and entrepreneurship across India

