Electric Load Hits 3,400 Mw On Tuesday

Amman, Mar. 6 (Petra) -- The National Electric Power Company reported that the maximum electric load on Tuesday reached 3,400 megawatts.Comparatively, the peak load recorded during the current winter season stands at 4,050 megawatts.According to data provided by the company, the kingdom experienced its highest electricity load in history last August, peaking at 4,220 megawatts.

