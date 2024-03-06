Forced Evacuation Of 160 Children Being Prepared From Most Dangerous Communities In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, 160 children are being prepared for forced evacuation from the most dangerous communities in the Kupiansk district, and the issue will be considered by the Regional Defense Council on March 8.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said this, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Preliminarily, we will consider this issue on Friday at the Defense Council. And, most likely, this decision will be made and sent to the relevant ministry," Syniehubov said.

Woman killed as Russians shell village inregion

According to him, 161 children currently live in the settlements that will be included in the forced evacuation zone.

As reported, the forced evacuation of families with children may be announced from 18 settlements of the Velykyi Burluk and Vilkhuvatka communities of the Kupiansk district.

Mandatory evacuation was announced for Kindrashivka and Kurylivka communities in the Kupiansk district in January.

Movable wings, cluster charges - official Russia's modernized smart bombs targetingregion

Kupiansk district is subjected to daily Russian shelling, in particular, the occupation forces use multiple rocket launchers and anti-aircraft guns.