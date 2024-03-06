Russian Army Loses 1,250 Soldiers In Ukraine In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of the Russian army from February 24, 2022 to March 6, 2024 amounted to about 420,270 invaders, of which 1,250 people in the previous day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

Also, the Defense Forces destroyed 6,678 (+21) main battle tanks, 12,728 (+40) armored combat vehicles, 10,308 (+50) artillery systems, 1,008 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 701 (+1) air defense systems, 347 (+0) aircraft, and 325 (+0) helicopters, operational and tactical level UAVs - 7,921 (+58), cruise missiles - 1,918 (+1), warships / cutters - 26 (+1), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 13,479 (+56), special equipment - 1,642 (+12).

The data is being clarified.

As reported, over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 11 areas where Russian personnel were concentrated.

The missile troops hit two control points, one area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, one ammunition depot, one Buk-M1 air defense system and one Zoo-1 radar system of reconnaissance and fire control of the Russian army.