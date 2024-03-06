Air Defense Forces Destroy 38 Out Of 42 Enemy Uavs Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of 6 March, Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 38 of 42 Shahed combat drones launched by Russia into Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"On the night of March 6, 2024, the Russian occupation forces attacked with 5 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the temporary occupied territory of the Donetsk region and 42 Shahed combat drones from four sectors - Chauda, Balaklava - Crimea, the Kursk region, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia," the statement said.

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces and EW equipment were involved in repelling the air attack.

"As a result of combat operations, 38 Shaheds were shot down in the Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, and Sumy regions," the statement said.

According to the General Staff, the enemy launched 4 missile attacks and 106 air strikes, and 154 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.