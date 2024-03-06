PM Modi Virtually Inaugurates Kochi Metro’S Latest Terminal, Marking Completion Of 1St Phase

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, March 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning virtually inaugurated Kochi Metro's Tripunithura terminal from Kolkata.

This marks the completion of the first phase of the Kochi Metro from Aluva to Tripunithura which covers 28 kms comprising 25 stations Tripunithura terminal is spread over 1.35 lakh square ft space.

As PM Modi waved the flag from Kolkata, the train moved forward and present on the occasion was State Law Minister P. Rajeeve and other top officials, here.

The second phase of Kerala's first Metro is from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to Infopark Kakkanad, a distance of around 11.3 kms and will have 11 stations.

Kochi Metro MD Loknath Behra said the tender process was going on and they expect to finish the work in 24 months, by the first half of 2026.

Incidentally, it was in September 2012, the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh laid the foundation stone and on June 17, 2017, PM Modi inaugurated the first stretch.