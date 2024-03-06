Drones Market To Witness 10.84% CAGR Until 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Drones Market Report by Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Hybrid), Component (Hardware, Software, Accessories), Payload (<25 Kilograms, 25-170 Kilograms, >170 Kilograms), Point of Sale (Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Aftermarket), End-Use Industry (Construction, Agriculture, Military and Defense, Law Enforcement, Logistics, Media and Entertainment, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global drones market size reached US$ 27.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 59.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.84% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Drones Industry:

Technological Advancements:

The drone industry is witnessing rapid technological advancements that are significantly enhancing the capabilities and accessibility of drones. In addition, various improvements in battery technology are extending flight times, allowing drones to operate longer and cover greater distances. It is essential for tasks requiring sustained operations, such as environmental monitoring or extended aerial photography sessions. Moreover, advanced sensors, including high-resolution cameras, LIDAR, and infrared, are broadening the scope of drone applications, enabling detailed data collection and sophisticated analytical capabilities. These sensors facilitate a wide range of uses from precision agriculture to infrastructure inspection, where detailed and accurate data is paramount. Besides this, efficient designs and lightweight materials are improving the portability and durability of drones, making them suitable for various environments and conditions.

Growing Demand in Various Sectors:

Drones are widely adopted across numerous sectors due to their versatility and the unique advantages they offer, such as aerial perspectives, accessibility to hard-to-reach areas, and cost-effective data collection. Moreover, the growing agriculture sector uses drones for crop monitoring, precision spraying, and field analysis, helping farmers enhance productivity and manage their resources more efficiently, representing another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the rising construction industry utilizes drones for site surveying, progress monitoring, and inspecting structures, providing valuable insights while minimizing risks and costs. In logistics, companies are exploring drones for package delivery, especially in last-mile deliveries, to improve efficiency and reduce delivery times.

Rising Consumer Demand:

The consumer drone market is driven by increasing interest in recreational drones for photography, videography, and hobby flying. Additionally, enthusiasts and hobbyists are attracted to drones due to their ability to capture breathtaking aerial shots, offering a new dimension to photography and filmmaking. Moreover, various advances in drone technology have made these devices more user-friendly and affordable, making aerial photography accessible to a broader audience. Besides this, recreational flying is also a popular activity, with drones providing an enjoyable and engaging experience for users of all ages, thus accelerating the market growth. Along with this, the development of user-friendly interfaces, automated flight modes, and safety features has lowered the barrier to entry, allowing even beginners to operate drones with ease, propelling the market growth.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Drones Industry:



3D Robotics

AeroVironment Inc

Birdseyeview Aerobotics Inc.

Delair SAS

DroneDeploy Inc.

Intel Corporation

Parrot SA

Precisionhawk Inc.

SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. (iFlight Technology Co. Ltd.)

Terra Drone Corporation Boeing Company

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/drones-market/requestsample

Drones Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:



Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing Hybrid

Fixed-wing drones dominate the market due to their efficiency in long-range missions and stability in flight.

By Component:



Hardware

Software Accessories

Hardware represents the largest segment due to essential components such as motors, controllers, and sensors vital for drone operation.

By Payload:



<25 Kilograms

25-170 Kilograms >170 Kilograms

<25 kilograms payload dominates the market for catering to various industries with lightweight yet versatile capabilities.

By Point Of Sale:



Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Aftermarket

Original equipment manufacturers (OEM) accounts for the largest market share to provide specialized drones and services directly to consumers and industries.

By End-Use Industry:



Construction

Agriculture

Military and Defense

Law Enforcement

Logistics

Media and Entertainment Others

Military and defense sectors holds the largest market share due to their need for surveillance, reconnaissance, and security applications.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Global Drones Market Trends:

At present, technological innovations such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and improved sensors have enhanced the capabilities and efficiency of drones including longer flight times, increased payload capacities, and improved data processing capabilities.

Moreover, the widespread adoption of drones for commercial purposes among businesses recognizing the cost-saving benefits and operational efficiencies are encouraging small businesses to large corporations to integrate drones into their operations for streamlining processes and improving decision-making. Besides this, the concept of urban air mobility (UAM) involves the use of drones and other aerial vehicles for transportation within urban areas, is gaining traction. It allows companies to explore the potential of drones for tasks such as last-mile delivery, medical transport, and passenger transportation, with prototypes and pilot programs underway in various cities globally.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 |United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163