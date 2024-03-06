Licensed Sports Merchandise Market 2024-2032, Size, Share, Growth, Report, And Forecast | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Report by Product Type (Apparel and Footwear, Accessories and Gifts, Toys and Games, and Others), Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Specialty Stores, and Others), Price Range (Premium, Economic), End-User (Men, Women, Children), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global licensed sports merchandise market size reached US$ 32.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 44.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Licensed Sports Merchandise Industry:

Expansion of Sports League:

The escalating popularity of various sports leagues and international sporting events is a primary driver of the licensed sports merchandise market. Fans around the world are eager to connect with their favorite teams and athletes, leading to increased demand for authentic, officially licensed merchandise. This enthusiasm is not limited to major leagues like the NFL, NBA, or UEFA and also extends to local and regional sports, increasing the breadth of the market. As sports events are broadcast globally, the visibility of these leagues and their merchandise expands, driving sales across different regions. The emotional connection fans have with their teams fuels the purchase of apparel, accessories, and collectibles, turning fan support into a significant revenue stream for both sporting franchises and merchandise retailers.

Rising Trend of Athleisure Wear:

The blending of sports apparel into everyday fashion, commonly known as athleisure, has become a significant trend driving the licensed sports merchandise market. Consumers are increasingly favoring comfortable, athletic-inspired clothing that also serves as a fashion statement, thereby elevating the demand for sports-themed clothing and accessories. This trend extends beyond just the fans of sports, appealing to a broader audience that values the sporty aesthetic, quality, and brand association with leading sports teams and athletes. Moreover, the incorporation of advanced technologies in merchandise, such as improved fabric quality and wearable tech, makes sports-inspired clothing both functional and fashionable, catering to the lifestyle needs of consumers who seek both comfort and connection with their favored sports entities.

Enhanced Brand Visibility:

The strategic marketing and promotion of sports merchandise by leagues, teams, and players significantly contribute to market growth. Innovative marketing campaigns, social media engagement, and collaborations with celebrities and influencers amplify the visibility of licensed sports merchandise. Such strategies enhance brand awareness and also create a sense of exclusivity and loyalty among consumers. Teams and players often have global fan bases, and through effective marketing, they can capitalize on this reach, encouraging fans to purchase authentic merchandise as a sign of support. Limited edition releases, special event merchandise, and personalized products further drive consumer interest, leading to spikes in sales during major sporting events or around significant achievements by popular athletes.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Industry:



Adidas AG

Columbia Sportswear

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.

Fanatics Inc.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd.

Hanesbrands Inc.

Nike Inc.

Prada

Puma SE

Sports Direct International Plc

Under Armour Inc. VF Corporation

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/licensed-sports-merchandise-market/requestsample

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:





Apparel and Footwear

Accessories and Gifts

Toys and Games Others

Apparel and footwear represent the largest segment as they allow fans to express their allegiance, making them sought-after items.

By Distribution Channel:



Online Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Specialty Stores Others

Specialty stores hold the largest market share as they have a diverse and exclusive collection of products.

By Price Range:





Premium Economic

Premium price accounts for the largest market share as it offers superior materials, attention to detail, and innovative designs.

By End User:



Men

Women Children

Men dominate the market due to the greater appeal of licensed sports merchandise to men.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Trends:

Presently, sports leagues, teams, and athletes are increasingly partnering with a diverse range of brands beyond traditional sportswear companies. These partnerships extend into various product categories such as apparel, accessories, footwear, electronics, and even food and beverage, thereby broadening the appeal of licensed sports merchandise to a wider audience. Besides, the rise of e-commerce continues to transform the licensed sports merchandise market, offering fans greater accessibility and convenience in purchasing their favorite team's products. Online retail channels provide opportunities for personalized shopping experiences, exclusive merchandise offerings, and direct engagement with fans through digital platforms.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 |United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163