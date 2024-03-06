Kuwait PM Congratulates Ghana On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah sent Wednesday a cable of congratulations to President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his country's National Day. (pickup previous) mtm

