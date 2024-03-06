CENTCOM: Anti-Ship Missiles, Drones Shot Down In Red Sea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 6 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Tuesday shooting down an anti-ship ballistic missile and drones in Houthi-controlled areas in the Red Sea.

In a statement, CENTCOM said that on March 5th their forces shot down one anti-ship ballistic missile and three one-way attack unmanned aerial systems launched from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen towards the warship USS Carney in the Red Sea.

There were no injuries or damages to the ship, according to the statement.

CENTCOM added that their forces have destroyed three anti-ship missiles and three unmanned surface vessels (USV) located in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen in self-defense.

"CENTCOM forces identified the missiles, UAVs, and USVs and determined that they presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and to the U.S. Navy ships in the region," It noted.

"These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels," it added.

On January 17, the US had re-designated Yemen's Houthi militia as a terrorist group due to the attacks it launched on the commercial ships in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and forces positioned there, but said it would reevaluate this designation if the group ceaseed their attacks. (end)

