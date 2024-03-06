(MENAFN- Pressat) 3.6.2024

Columbia, MD

Colombian Football Legend Rene Higuita confirms presence at Spain vs. Colombia Match in London Stadium on March 22, 2024

Renowned Colombian goalkeeper, René Higuita, famously known for his audacious 'scorpion kick' save and his contributions to football history, will be attending Fiesta Del Futbol on March 22 at London Stadium. Organized by Stage Front, the event promises to be an unforgettable celebration filled with music, food, and fun.

Higuita, the iconic Colombian goalkeeper, has captivated audiences worldwide in the new Netflix documentary "The Keeper's Legacy” which delves deep into the life, career, and indelible impact of one of football's most charismatic figures.

Higuita's attendance adds an extra layer of excitement to Fiesta Del Futbol. Starting at 5:00 pm, Stage Front offers a chance to meet Higuita before the Spain vs. Colombia friendly match.

About Stage Front

Stage Front is a leading event technology company, specializing in VIP hospitality and exclusive access to major sports, concerts, and live entertainment events. With a mission to redefine the event experience and with its revolutionary Stage Front ID technology, Stage Front ensures that fans enjoy unforgettable moments in the most luxurious and immersive settings. Learn more at

