Meta's Facebook And Instagram Services Restored Following Global Outage

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Meta's Facebook and Instagram services experienced a global outage, attributed to technical glitches, affecting numerous users worldwide, according to Reuters.

Users complained of being unable to access Facebook and Instagram during the outage, which lasted over two hours, starting around 10 a.m. ET, as reported on rival platform X.

The White House National Security Council confirmed monitoring the situation, though no evidence of malicious cyber activity was found, stated a spokesperson.

Reports from Downdetector indicated over 550,000 disruptions for Facebook and approximately 92,000 for Instagram at the peak of the outage.

Meta's spokesperson, Andy Stone, acknowledged the technical issue, assuring resolution for affected users without specifying further details on the incident.

Despite a 1.2% dip in Meta's shares during trading, the company remained silent on providing additional information regarding the technical problem.

Meta's platform encompasses about 3.19 billion daily active users, including WhatsApp and Threads, as stated by the company.

WhatsApp Business's API experienced issues as well, though the impact was relatively minor compared to Facebook and Instagram, according to Downdetector.

Meta employees voiced concerns on Blind, an anonymous messaging app, over difficulties accessing internal systems during the outage.

The outage became a top trending topic on X, with Elon Musk, owner of the platform, humorously commenting on Meta's situation amidst his own platform's past disruptions.

