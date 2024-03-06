US House Of Representatives To Hold Another Session On Messy Afghanistan Withdrawal

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The disorderly withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan, often termed a“strategic failure,” has been a topic of repeated debate in the United States House of Representatives. However, the latest development indicates that the Committee on Foreign Affairs of this House will hold its next session on this matter, with the participation of two retired generals.

The House Committee on Foreign Affairs announced unexpectedly on ،Tuesday, March 5th, its readiness to hold a session titled“Strategic Failure: Biden's Retreat, American Generals, and Taliban Dominance,” scheduled for March 19 of the current year.

General Mark Milley, former Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, and Kent Frank McKenzie, former commander of CENTCOM, are the two retired generals slated to provide insights into America's tumultuous exit from Afghanistan at the March nineteenth session.

The previous session of this committee featured Zalmay Khalilzad, a diplomat and the United States Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation, renowned as the architect of the Doha Agreement.

It is worth noting that the United States forces, leading an international coalition, began withdrawing from Afghanistan following the signing of the Doha Agreement in 2020. However, from August 15 to the end of August 2021, this process intensified in a manner described as“disorderly and chaotic.”

The planned session reflects the gravity of the situation, with experts and former military leaders expected to shed light on the complexities surrounding America's exit strategy and the resurgence of Taliban control.

As the world watches closely, this congressional session signifies a critical juncture in understanding the implications and repercussions of America's hasty departure from Afghanistan.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram