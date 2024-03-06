(MENAFN- The Conversation) Studio Schools Australia (SSA) is a groundbreaking model of education with a clear desire to break the recurring cycle of failure for Indigenous youth in Remote and Very Remote communities in northern Australia. The SSA is a system of residential Studio Schools on-country across the remote North, co-led and co-designed in genuine partnership with local communities for Indigenous success. The holistic learning framework used by the system of schools balances academic, personal, and industry and enterprise learning. The schools provide a place of practical, hands-on learning, and is close to home and family for students with a strong focus on local culture and language.

Studio Schools Australia are now seeking to appoint a Director, Indigenous Education Research Centre (IERC) . The IERC plays a pivotal role as a Centre of Excellence within the SSA system to support the successful delivery of the unique model of teaching and learning across the Studio Schools. The IERC is based on the site of the Manjali Studio School, on Bunuba country. The Director of the IERC will be responsible for:



Providing the best frameworks for teaching and learning which work for Indigenous students

Contributing to research in Indigenous pedagogies and cross-cultural learning nationally and internationally

Promoting excellence and quality delivery across all Studio Schools Providing professional learning for all staff and to the teaching profession more broadly

The Director of the IERC is a member of the SSA executive leadership team and will report to the Chief Executive. The successful candidate will bring experience in pedagogical research, strong community engagement skills, adroit communication skills, and a firm commitment to advancing Indigenous education and the fostering of inclusivity. This is an exciting period for SSA with the creation of a new vision to establish five new Studio Schools by 2028, collectively generating 500 graduates each year, ready for work and / or further study, and equipped to make a valuable contribution to their community.

Please note this is a 0.5 PT role.

Studio Schools Australia will be supported in the search for this appointment by the executive search firm Perrett Laver. If you wish to discuss this role further in confidence, please contact Sanha Lee at [email protected] or on +61 3 9221 6220.

For more information and to submit your application, please visit the Perrett Laver website at quoting reference 7222 .

The deadline for applications is midnight AEDT Friday 5th April .