Kuwait Oil Price Down USD 1.32 Tues. To Reach USD 82.04 Pb - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 6 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil dropped by USD 1.32 on Tuesday to USD 82.04 per barrel, compared with USD 83.36 pb a day earlier, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday. In international markets, Brent crude went down 76 cents to reach USD 82.04 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate crude lost 59 cents to reach USD 78.15 pb. (end) km

