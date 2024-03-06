Azerbaijani, Iranian Fms Discuss Regional Situation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On March 5, 2024, on the sidelines of his participation in the
Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Council of Foreign
Ministers' extraordinary meeting, Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of
Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Hossein
Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic
Republic of Iran, Azernews reports, citing the
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
During the meeting, bilateral and regional issues between the
two countries, as well as the current situation in the region, were
discussed.
The Iranian Minister once again offered his congratulations on
the successful conclusion of Azerbaijan's presidential elections
and H.E. Mr. President Ilham Aliyev's re-election to this high
position. He stressed that these elections are especially
significant owing to the fact that they are held in the entirety of
territories of Azerbaijan.
Ministers also discussed the restoration of the operation of the
Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan following the court decision
against the person who committed the terror attack against the
Azerbaijani Embassy.
The parties addressed the extension of high-level contacts, the
importance of the work of the Azerbaijan-Iran Intergovernmental
Commission on Joint Economic Cooperation, and plans for the
development and growth of regional transport and communication
corridors.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that the 29th Session of the
Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate
Change (COP29), which will be held in Azerbaijan this year, has
created additional opportunities for cooperation.
Minister informed his counterpart about the current regional
situation, as well as the current state and prospects of the peace
process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
During the discussions, it was emphasized that efforts by
certain states to arm Armenia and Armenia involving third parties
that do not serve peace and stability in the region posed a threat
to the peace process.
Other bilateral and regional issues on the cooperation agenda
between the two countries were also discussed during the
meeting.
