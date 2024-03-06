Azerbaijan Fully Pays UN Membership Fee For 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin
Azerbaijan has successfully fulfilled its financial obligation
by fully remitting the membership fee to the UN budget for the year
2024, Azernews reports.
Consistent with the previous year, Azerbaijan demonstrated
promptness in submitting its membership fee, placing it among the
early contributors to the organization's funds.
Currently, a total of 75 member states, including Azerbaijan,
have completed the payment of their respective membership fees by
contributing to the overall UN budget.
The determination of the membership fee's magnitude relies on
various criteria, with solvency being one of the key factors
considered.
These funds are primarily allocated to cover the administrative
expenses of essential UN entities such as the General Assembly,
special committees, and the secretariat. A notable portion of the
funds is directed towards supporting peacekeeping missions.
Azerbaijan's membership in the UN dates back to its election on
March 2, 1992, during the 46th session of the UN General Assembly.
The occasion was marked by the raising of Azerbaijan's national
flag at the UN headquarters in New York. Subsequently, on May 6,
Azerbaijan's permanent representation at the UN officially
commenced its operations.
