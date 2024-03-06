Argentine President May Visit Ukraine In June

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Argentine President Javier Milei plans to visit Ukraine in June as part of his European tour and meet with Volodymyr Zelensky.

This was reported by Ukrinform citing the Argentine portal Infobae .

"Javier Milei decided to visit Kyiv to show his support for Volodymyr Zelensky as Russian troops advance on Ukrainian territory and public opinion in Europe and the United States shows some fatigue with the illegal war unleashed by Vladimir Putin," the article reads, which was also shared on Milei's page on social network X.

The Argentine leader is expected to arrive in the Ukrainian capital from Spain. He is also scheduled to visit Germany and France.

"Milei will be the first Latin American leader to visit Ukraine in the midst of the conflict, as Zelensky tries to contain Moscow's broad military offensive," the publication says.

As reported, Argentine President Javier Milei said he plans to hold a summit of Latin American states that support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.