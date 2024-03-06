               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Headquarters To Eliminate Consequences Of Night Attack Of Shahed Drones Start Working In Sumy At 8 A.M.


3/6/2024 1:08:27 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Sumy, at 8 a.m., in the areas where the Shahed drones were recorded, emergency response headquarters will start working.

The Sumy City Military Administration reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"In Sumy, at 8 a.m., emergency response headquarters will start working near the places where the Shahed drones were hit," the post says.

Read also: Enemy shelling in Sumy region damages educational institution, kindergarten, residential buildings

As reported, last night Sumy was attacked by Russian drones.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported three hits in different parts of the city, and there are victims. All emergency services are working at the hit sites.

MENAFN06032024000193011044ID1107940474

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search