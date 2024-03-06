Headquarters To Eliminate Consequences Of Night Attack Of Shahed Drones Start Working In Sumy At 8 A.M.

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Sumy, at 8 a.m., in the areas where the Shahed drones were recorded, emergency response headquarters will start working.

The Sumy City Military Administration reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"In Sumy, at 8 a.m., emergency response headquarters will start working near the places where the Shahed drones were hit," the post says.

Enemy shelling inregion damages educational institution, kindergarten, residential buildings

As reported, last night Sumy was attacked by Russian drones.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported three hits in different parts of the city, and there are victims. All emergency services are working at the hit sites.