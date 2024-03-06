(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 6 (KUNA)
1991 -- Several companies from 27 countries began extinguishing around 727 wells, which were ignited by Iraqi forces during the invasion of 1990-91.
2002 -- Kuwait Gulf Oil Company (KGOC) was established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) for upstream oil and gas operations with KD 120 million capital.
2006 -- Kuwait National Assembly approved press and publication law, which authorized judiciary to examine press-related cases.
2014 -- Kuwait Oil Tankers Company (KOTC) took delivery of crude oil supertanker "Al-Fintas," which has a capacity of 350,000 cubic meters, and petroleum product tanker "Burgan" with a capital of 52,000 cubic meters.
2018 -- Kuwait's National Assembly approved a bill accepting non-Kuwaitis in the Kuwaiti army.
2018 -- The National Assembly approved the "conflict of interest" legislation aimed at bolstering transparency in the public sector through improving governance, a quintessential international requirement for legislative counter corruption efforts.
2021 -- Kuwait laid to rest the remains of martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the 1990 Iraqi invasion of the country. The remains were identified via DNA.
2022 -- Dr. Ahmad Al-Khateeb, former MP who was one of the prominent politicians and one of founders of the Arab nationalist movement, passed away at age of 95. Al-Khateeb was deputy speaker of the Constituent Assembly in 1962 and was member of parliament in 1963, 1971, 1975, 1985 and 1993. He was the first Kuwaiti to obtain a bachelor degree in medicine. (end) bs
