Tejasswi Shares Glimpses From Mexican Holiday As She Goes Swimming In The Sea

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Tejasswi Prakash has shared a sneak-peek from her adventurous holiday in Mexico, where the actress posted some videos of her swimming in the sea.

Taking to Instagram stories, Tejasswi shared some clips from her vacation.

In the first clip, the actress is seen on a boat and panning the camera to the picturesque view of the sea. Another features her in a life jacket.

A video shows her jumping into the water wearing a dive mask and a life jacket.

Another clip had a school of colourful fish swimming next to the boat. She added all these clips to her“Mexico” highlight.

Tejasswi gained popularity with the show 'Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur', she then gained major stardom with her triple role in the supernatural drama series 'Naagin 6'. It was in 2021, when she was feted with the trophy of 'Bigg Boss 15'.

The actress fell in love with her co-housemate Karan Kundrra on the controversial reality show. The two are fondly referred to as 'TejRan' by their fans.