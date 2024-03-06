(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi NCR, March 2024 - Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort is excited to unveil its exclusive Holi Package, inviting guests to revel in the festivities amidst the serene ambience of the property. Crafted to offer an unforgettable experience, this package promises a perfect blend of relaxation, indulgence and celebration for couples or families seeking a quick getaway during the festive period and the long weekend. Immerse in a truly enchanting Holi experience at Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort where patrons can enjoy a seamless stay in the well-appointed rooms, offering a perfect sanctuary amidst the picturesque surroundings.



Guests can indulge in the festivities with exclusive access to the Organic on-property Holi party and kickstart their day with a scrumptious breakfast for two at The Aravali Kitchen. Savour the special delights curated by the talented chefs, including a vibrant Holi welcome drink upon arrival and delectable treats showcasing the essence of the festival. Extending relaxation with a complimentary late check-out till 4 pm, guests can embrace the festive spirit with 02 complimentary beer glasses per person, adding a refreshing touch to the celebrations.



Guests also get to experience the magic of the Satrangi Holi Chaupal, an evening high-tea event filled with colourful gourmet treats and live entertainment. They can enjoy complimentary valet parking and Wi-Fi throughout their stay, along with a 20% discount on food, soft beverages, and spa services, ensuring a hassle-free and indulgent getaway.



About Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort:



Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort offers a tranquil escape amidst the natural beauty of Aravali, India. Nestled in the heart of serene surroundings, the resort provides guests with a perfect blend of comfort and relaxation. Whether it's a leisurely retreat or a celebratory occasion, Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort caters to every guest's needs with its world-class amenities and impeccable service.



