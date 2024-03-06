More Than 2,000 Auctions Successfully Held Via Prozorrole Since Early 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In January-February 2024, more than 2,000 auctions were successfully held via the Prozorro system, raising UAH 559.2 million towards various-level budgets.

The relevant statement was made by the press service of Prozorro JSC on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Since January 1, 2024, more than 2,000 online auctions worth UAH 559.2 million have been successfully completed in the Prozorro system. Another 1,200 auctions are at the stage of closing a deal and can potentially raise UAH 894 million in various-level budgets,” the report states.

Most proceeds came from the sale of the assets of insolvent banks (UAH 154.1 million), small privatization (UAH 139.8 million), private company asset sales (UAH 107.6 million), property and asset sales (UAH 81.4 million), and bankruptcy case auctions (UAH 41 million).

As of March 5, 2024, more than 4,600 online auctions were listed in the Prozorro system.

A reminder that, since the Russian full-scale invasion started, more than UAH 23.5 billion has been raised towards Ukraine's state budget through online auctions held in the Prozorro state online e-auction system.