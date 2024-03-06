Shahed Attack: Three Hits Recorded In Sumy, Some Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the attack of enemy drones in Sumy, there are casualties, three hits were recorded in different parts of the city.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"Last night, Sumy was attacked by a Shahed UAV. Unfortunately, there are three "hits" in different parts of the city," the statement reads.

All emergency services are working on the ground.

The victims are being provided with the necessary medical care.

Enemy shelling inregion damages educational institution, kindergarten, residential buildings

The consequences of the airstrikes are being clarified, the RMA added.

Earlier, an air alert was declared in many regions of Ukraine, including the Sumy region, due to the threat of enemy attack drones.