Indonesia Palm Oil Market 2024: Size, Industry Outlook, Price Analysis And Reseach Report By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)
The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Indonesia Palm Oil Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032 ,“ offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights into the market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
The Indonesia palm oil market size reached
US$ 10.5 Billion
in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach
US$ 13.2 Billion
by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate
(CAGR) of 2.6%
during 2024-2032.
Indonesia Palm Oil Market Overview:
Palm oil is an edible vegetable oil derived from the fruit of oil palm trees. Widely used in food and non-food products, it is a crucial commodity in global trade. With its high yield per hectare, palm oil has become a dominant cooking oil and a versatile ingredient in various industries. However, its production has been associated with environmental and social concerns, including deforestation, habitat destruction, and human rights issues.
Sustainable palm oil initiatives aim to address these challenges by promoting responsible cultivation practices. As a complex and contentious industry, palm oil production involves a delicate balance between meeting global demand, environmental conservation, and ensuring the welfare of local communities, making it a focal point in discussions about sustainable agriculture and responsible sourcing.
Request
to
Get
the
Sample
Report:
https://www.imarcgroup.com/indonesia-palm-oil-market/requestsample
Indonesia Palm Oil Market Trends:
The market in Indonesia is majorly driven by the increasing global demand for palm oil, utilized in a wide array of products, ranging from food and cosmetics to biofuels. The versatility and cost-effectiveness of palm oil make it a sought-after commodity on the international market. Government policies and support have played a significant role in fostering the growth of the palm oil sector. Policies encouraging agricultural expansion, coupled with financial incentives, contribute to the industry's expansion.
However, this growth has been accompanied by environmental concerns, including deforestation and biodiversity loss. The economic impact of the palm oil industry on employment and rural livelihoods further propels its dominance. Smallholder farmers, as well as large plantations, contribute to the industry's socio-economic significance, making it a vital component of Indonesia's agricultural landscape.
Competitive Landscape:
Asian Agri Astra Agro Lestari (Astra International) Bumitama Agri Ltd. Permata Group PT Dharma Satya Nusantara Tbk PT Salim Ivomas Pratama Tbk PT. Bakrie Sumatera Plantations Tbk (Bakrie Group) PT. Mahkota Group Tbk
Indonesia Commercial Construction Market Segmentation:
Regional Insights:
Java Sumatra Kalimantan Sulawesi Others
Packaging Type
Insights:
Pouches Jars Cans Bottles
Packaging Material
Insights:
Metal Plastic Paper Others
Pack Size
Insights:
1 liters 1 liters – 5 liters 5 liters – 10 liters 10 liters and above
Application
Insights:
Household Cooking HoReCa Food Processing Industry Oleo Chemicals Personal Care Products Animal Feed Biofuels Others
Distribution Channel Insights:
Direct/institutional sales Supermarkets and hypermarkets Convenience stores Online Others
Key highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2018-2023) Market Outlook (2024-2032) COVID-19 Impact on the Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis Strategic Recommendations Historical, Current and Future Market Trends Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Structure of the Market Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.
Contact Us:
IMARC Group
134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Email:
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163
MENAFN05032024004122016232ID1107940261
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.