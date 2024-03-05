Michelle Yeoh Is ‘Heartbroken’ Over ‘The Brothers Sun’ Cancellation

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, March 6 (IANS) Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh talked about streaming giant Netflix's decision, not to proceed with a second season of 'The Brothers Sun' in an emotional post.
“Heartbroken... and finding it so hard to understand why... However, I am so very proud of My Brothers Sun family and what we presented to the world. Heads held high,” the actress wrote, next to photos with her co-stars, reports deadline.
'The Brothers Sun' was launched in January. It also stars Justin Chien, Sam Song Li, Joon Lee and Highdee Kuan.
Touted as a dark comedic drama and family soap, the series follows a Taipei gangster, Charles Sun (Chien), who's settled into his life as a ruthless killer.
