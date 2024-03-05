Why Do It By Hand? Office Workers Finally Got The Memo Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Office work often involves tapping away on the keyboard for vast swathes of the day and going for the occasional coffee break. However, that tempo of work is coming to an end.

Many employees are cottoning onto the fact that new technology is enabling them to cut the length of the working day considerably.

This process began in earnest around 2020. That year, a host of powerful new tools entered the market and began to save workers a lot of time.

Later on with the release of GPT-based technologies , those time-savings went into overdrive. All of a sudden, you could get software to draft you an email or create a document template for you.

These changes meant that the productivity of labour per hour worked went up. People working in offices could finally get more done every day.

class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6033737614224062" data-ad-slot="7061071681"