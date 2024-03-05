PM Modi In Kolkata Today: From India's First Underwater Metro To Public Rally Here Are 5 Points To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Kolkata wherein he is set to inaugurate the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of Kolkata Metro's East-West corridor today i.e. on 6 March. In addition to this, the Prime Minister is slated to inaugurate several key metro and rapid transit projects across countries, marking a significant stride towards enhancing urban mobility and connectivity. Yesterday, PM Modi visited the President of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Srimat Swami Smaranananda Ji Maharaj, in a hospital in Kolkata to enquire about his health Read: India to get its 1st under-river metro station in Kolkata today | 8-point5 points to know about his visit in Kolkata today1. Today, PM Modi will inaugurate the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of Kolkata Metro's East-West Metro corridor, a part of which runs under the Hooghly River.2. He will also address a public rally at Barasat in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, where Sandeshkhali is situated.3. Additionally, the PM will also inaugurate the Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay and the Taratala-Majerhat Metro sections, besides other projects.4. The Taratala-Majerhat Metro sections features the Majerhat Metro Station, an architectural marvel being an elevated station spanning railway lines, platforms, and a canal, further showcasing the innovative approach towards improving urban mobility Read: Kolkata metro gets new underwater route, to be inaugurated by PM Modi on March 6 | See pictures5. Apart from Kolkata, PM Modi is set to flag off several other important projects across the country. Pune Metro's stretch from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi, the Kochi Metro Rail Phase I Extension from SN Junction Metro station to Tripunithura Metro station, the Agra Metro's stretch from Taj East Gate to Mankameshwar and the Duhai-Modinagar (North) section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor is set to be flagged off today. He will also lay the foundation stone for the extension of the Pune Metro Rail project phase 1 between Pimpri Chinchwad Metro-Nigdi. He would also lay the foundation stone, dedicate and inaugurate various infrastructure-related projects related to rail, road and petroleum and natural gas worth around Rs. 12,800 crore at Bettiah, West Champaran district in Bihar, last week, Modi addressed two rallies in West Bengal, one each at Arambagh in Hooghly district and Krishnanagar in Nadia district. He had launched a no-holds-barred attack against the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government over \"atrocities on women\" in Sandeshkhali and said that the entire country is seething with anger over the issue, and called upon people to ensure her party's defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls Banerjee to announce something important at 10 am todayWest Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she will announce something of importance to the public at 10 am today. She has also asked everyone to follow her Facebook page for further announcements while speaking at a government programme in Paschim Medinipur district on Tuesday, CM Mamata had said, \"Remember, when the Bengal government gives a guarantee, it goes all out to fulfil it. However, similar promises and guarantees made by Delhi (Centre) are seldom met. The guarantees made by Delhi have no standing with the people. They are like gas balloons that are inflated and released into the air before elections. As soon as all votes are cast, all balloons go bust.\"(With inputs from PTI)

