From 'Making Bed' To 'Arranging Dishwasher', UK PM Sunak Takes Charge Of Household Chores As Wife Akshata Murty Hates It

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty have revealed details about how they share household chores in an interview with Grazia magazine said he often interrupts his work and checks whether Muty made the bed. Murth, daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, said she hates making the bed in the morning but her husband Rishi Sunak goes back to the Downing Street flat from the office and makes the bed as \"it bugs him\".Rishi Sunak's controversial deportation bill gets rejected in UK House of LordsThe UK Prime Minister said, \"I will be irritated if it's not made\". While Murty said she is not a morning person and is \"not the most organised\".Further Murty said when they were studying at Stanford, she used to eat in bed and Sunak would find plates in her bed. Sunak responded, \"That is disgusting- not anymore\".'Today we help....': UK PM bans mobile phones across England schools | WatchThe No.10 power couple in the world also revealed more details about their differences in domestic chores says he also despises stacking the dishwasher and it is her husband Sunak who takes charge of it. \"If she does...it creates more work,\" Sunak said and Murty also revealed some parenting tips. Murty said, \" I have always got the children to set the table and clean up after the meals which is what I have done growing up\".Watch Video: UK's First Lady Akshata Murty strolls with parents in Bengaluru\"It would be nice if they walked the dog, that they wanted to get, a bit more often,\" the UK PM interjected said she is a fitness freak and did more exercise than Sunak. She does spin classes whilst Sunak manages to run once a week. Murty is a bookworm and Sunak said he just watches \"Friends\" before he goes to sleep. \"It never gets old\", Sunak said.

