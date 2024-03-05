Bengaluru Water Crisis: From Tankers To War Room Set-Up, All You Need To Know | Top 10 Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A city with a population of over 13 million, Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru is facing a water crisis. Residents of the metro are suffering severe water shortage as unplanned construction works and disregard for the natural water bodies take their toll, however, lack of rainfall during the monsoons has left the Cauvery River basin catchment area in drought and depleted groundwater levels Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, cabinet ministers, and officials held a meeting on March 5 seeking to address the problem. So, we take a look at all that we know so far and what is being done Read | 'Bengaluru water crisis to worsen if there is no...': Here's how the city is dealing with half-bucket bathsBengaluru Water Crisis - Top 10 Updates1. The shortage hasn't just affected the drinking water supply, but it has also had an impact on irrigation. Of the 14,700 borewells in Bengaluru, 6,997 have dried up, as per reports. The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), which supplies drinking water to the city, has said while the situation can be managed in central areas, the crisis is more serious on the city's outskirts.2. The authorities are taking emergency measures amid the extreme water crisis. These measures include taking over all irrigation and commercial borewells and mandating the registration of every private water tanker in the city. Meanwhile, residents are implementing emergency measures of their own and are issuing instructions to stop washing cars and balconies, bathe with half a bucket of water and use a“half flush\" after daily ablutions, use of economy cycle of washing machines and use wastewater from aquaguard filters to mop the floor and bathrooms.3. Bengaluru has two major sources of water. At least 1,450 million litres per day (MLD) of surface water from the Cauvery and another 700 MLD from borewells dug by the BBMP are handed over to BWSSB for supplying water. With the Cauvery V Stage project – to provide piped drinking water to 110 villages added to the city administration – set to be commissioned in April, the city was expected to get another 775 MLD. However, an acute shortage of rainfall in the Cauvery basin may have derailed those calculations. According to the BWSSB, the water input to the city has fallen by 50 percent Read | Bengaluru water crisis: 'Water doesn't belong to any individual,' Shivakumar explains plan to tackle shortage4. The water level in the Cauvery River has substantially dropped since there has not been enough rain in the region. The weakened southwest monsoon rainfalls have resulted in groundwater levels going down and decreased water reserves in the Cauvery River basin reservoirs, according to a report by Reuters news agency. This has affected irrigation and led to a drinking water crisis in areas of the capital city of Karnataka. The crisis is also being attributed to rapid urbanisation and poor infrastructure.5. The crisis is expected to be more severe in the state during summer. As per a government assessment, at least 7,082 villages across Karnataka and 1,193 wards, including in Bengaluru Urban district, are vulnerable to a drinking water crisis in the coming months.6. The Karnataka government has allocated ₹556 crore to address the crisis. As per the plan shared by the state's DyCM Shivakumar, each MLA representing Bengaluru has been allotted ₹10 crore to address water scarcity in their respective constituencies. Additionally, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has set aside ₹148 crore, while the BWSSB has earmarked ₹128 crore to address the issue Read | The Bengaluru water crisis and how the Karnataka govt is tackling it7.“Water doesn't belong to any individual; it is for everyone. We are creating a war room. All the officials will try and come up with a solution. We will also fix a common price for water tankers. ₹556 crores have been allocated for water supply,\" Shivakumar told news agency ANI. Shivakumar further said that the state government has instructed officials to use water sources within a 15-kilometre periphery of cities to supply water to urban areas. Additionally, plans are in place to fetch water to Bengaluru from nearby towns such as Ramanagara, Hosakote, Channapatna, and Magadi using water tankers.8. Shivakumar said that the government will identify the points where water is available and will make efforts to provide water at a very reasonable rate to all the people. The Deputy Chief Minister also warned water tanker owners that the state government would seize their tankers if they did not register with the authorities before the deadline of March 7. The private water tankers are charging anywhere between ₹500-2000 per tanker. The government said that it would talk to the tanker association and fix a standard price.9. Shivakumar criticised the centre for stalling the Mekedatu reservoir project, which he believes could alleviate Bengaluru's water woes. \"We had initiated the Mekedatu project with the very intention of securing water supply for Bengaluru. Despite our padayatra and pressure on the Centre to approve the project, it has not been approved. The Centre should at least approve it now, given the severity of the crisis,\" he said Read | Bengaluru water crisis: 'Borewell at my house also dried up...', says Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar10. A war room is being established to monitor the situation in real-time. Shivakumar said that he and other senior officials would oversee the situation daily. CM Siddaramaiah also laid the foundation stone for the Vrishabhavati Lift Irrigation Project in the Nelamangala Assembly Constituency on March 4. The CM said this project would permanently solve the water problems in Bengaluru, the surrounding rural areas, and the Tumkur districts.

