'Swatantra Veer Savarkar': Grandnephew Of Subhas Chandra Bose Reacts To Savarkar Reference In Randeep's Film

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The film Swatantra Veer Savarkar, starring Randeep Hooda, has sparked controversy. The film, a biography of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, is Randeep Hooda's directorial debut. He also plays the lead in the film.

The video, which was released yesterday, depicts the historic meeting of two significant figures, Mahatma Gandhi and Veer Savarkar, and highlights their opposing philosophies throughout India's war for independence. Aside from that, it includes glimpses of major characters like as Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Madanlal Dhingra, Bhagat Singh, and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, which hint at the political dynamics of the time.

Netaji's nephew, Chandra Kumar Bose, has now taken to X to comment on the film, requesting that the directors desist from associating Subhash Chandra Bose's name to Savarkar. Tag Randeep Hooda and share a link to an India Today article, he wrote,“@RandeepHooda – appreciate your making a film on 'Savarkar', but its important to project the true personality! Please refrain from linking 'Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's' name with Savarkar. Netaji was an inclusive secular leader & patriot of patriots.

Randeep Hooda plays the lead in the film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, with Ankita Lokhande. The film, directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda and Utkarsh Naithani, follows the narrative of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, a visionary leader. The film, produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Randeep Hooda Films in association with Legend Studios and Avak Films, seeks to shed light on Savarkar's involvement in India's war for independence. The movie is scheduled to be released on March 22, 2024.