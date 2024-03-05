Comedy Circus: Here's How Much Krushna Abhishek Earned Per Episode

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Krushna Abhishek is one of the most well-known comedians in the country. He has had a successful comic career on television and will now make waves on Netflix. He recently reminisced about his time on Comedy Circus and disclosed how much money he earned there. He also mentioned that there was a special interest in him because he is Govinda's nephew.

On Bharti TV, he said,“I signed Comedy Circus only for money. I was very happy with it. They were giving me Rs. 1.5 lakh per episode.” Krushna mentioned that they were shooting two episodes in a day, which meant he was earning Rs. 3 lakh daily.

Also Read:

Janhvi Kapoor's birthday: Unknown facts about 'Dhadak' actress

“At that time, I was doing Bhojpuri films, and I would get paid Rs 3 lakh per film. I would shoot for 30 days, day and night, and then make that much money,” he added.“They gave me a lot of respect because I was Govinda's nephew. I was so in awe of the fact that I would be making Rs. 3 lakh per day,” he added. Krushna was paired with Sudesh and they won four seasons of the show.

Krushna will soon be featured on Kapil Sharma's Netflix programme, The Great Indian Kapil programme. "We've all gotten together for a new show now. Sunil Grover has also resumed his programme. Sunil is a wonderful actor, and seeing him play live is something else. He is really good. Bahut mazaa aayega sabko unko dekh kar, sunil ne The character kiya hai abhi is excellent. I really liked it, and I told him that you are very talented," Krushna told E-Times previously.

Also Read:

Queen to Piku-7 films to watch with your girlfriends on Women's Day

While few facts regarding the programme are available now, the remaining cast members are Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, and Archana Puran Singh.