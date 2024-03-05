Kerala News LIVE: Crucial Day For Kerala As SC To Hear Arguments On Borrowing Limit Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 9.10 AM: Gold worth Rs 2 crore found abandoned in flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport

Gold worth Rs 2 crore was discovered abandoned in the toilet of a plane at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. The gold, weighing three and a half kgs, was found yesterday at 10:30 am on an IndiGo flight that had arrived in Thiruvananthapuram from Sharjah.

8.45 AM: Woman falls into well after trying to escape from wild boar in Pathanamthitta; rescued after 20 hours

A woman in her fifties, Elizabeth Babu (58) from Adoor, who fell into a well while attempting to escape from a wild boar, was rescued on Tuesday by fire force personnel. She had been trapped in the well for approximately 20 hours after jumping on top of it to avoid the boar, causing the wooden plank covering the well to break and leading to her fall inside.

8.15 AM:

Kerala to launch India's first govt-owned OTT platform on Thursday

Kerala is poised to make waves in the digital entertainment realm with the launch of CSpace, India's inaugural government-backed OTT platform. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch the OTT platform at Kairali Theatre on March 7 at 9.30 am. Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian will preside.

8.11 AM:

Crucial day for Kerala as SC to hear arguments on borrowing limit today

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Kerala's arguments regarding the petition filed against the central government's imposition of borrowing limits, alleging financial constraints on the state, on Wednesday.

Previously, the Supreme Court had encouraged the involved parties to resolve the issue through amicable discussions. The bench, led by Justice Suryakanth, highlighted the court's limitations in intervening in financial matters.

