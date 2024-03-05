Bitcoin’S Retreat After Peak Spurs Investor Actions

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bitcoin soared to an unprecedented peak of $69,191 on Tuesday, only to face a swift pullback, prompting profit-taking among investors.



By 5 PM, the digital currency plummeted below $61,000, shedding about 12% in mere hours. By 6 p.m., it had adjusted to approximately $63,000.



Zaheer Ebtikar of Split Capital highlighted, "With nearly all Bitcoin buyers in profit, we're poised to see significant profit-taking."



Despite this downturn, industry leaders maintain a positive outlook.



Nathan McCauley notes Bitcoin 's milestone as a pivotal shift, with traditional institutions transitioning from observers to active participants.







The resurgence of Bitcoin since its November 2022 nadir has propelled the collective market value of digital assets to around $2.6 trillion, eclipsing its former high of $68,991 set in November 2021.



2024 has seen Bitcoin surge by roughly 63%, fueled by the influx into new U.S. Bitcoin ETFs, which have drawn $8 billion in net inflows in just under two months.



Anticipation of the upcoming halving event, expected to reduce new Bitcoin issuance, also plays a crucial role in this ascent.









Stefan von Haenisch predicts historic highs, fueled by spot ETFs and the halving event, to trigger FOMO.

















Bitcoin's trajectory reflects market forces, sentiment, and tech milestones, shaping the broader cryptocurrency landscape dynamically.









