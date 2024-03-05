São Paulo Keeps Topping Brazil’S Fruit Production Charts

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) São Paulo maintains its status as Brazil's top fruit producer, according to the Agricultural Economy Institute (IEA-AAPTA).



In 2023, its output hit 14.5 million tons, positioning Brazil as the third-largest global fruit producer after China and India.



Key contributions come from oranges, lemons, bananas, avocados , and persimmons.



While 2024's overall production is expected to remain stable, avocados show potential for growth due to increasing demand, notes Marina Marangon from FAESP.



However, climate challenges and high production costs could affect future yields and investments.







Global Reach and Industry Challenges



São Paulo's fruit sector is not just vital for domestic consumption but also for international trade, especially citrus, which exports over $2 billion a year.



This industry supports around 9,600 farms and 200,000 jobs.



To protect this sector, the state government combats citrus diseases like greening, with initiatives to manage and eliminate infected plants proving effective.



Looking ahead, São Paulo aims to showcase its fruit production achievements and opportunities at the global Fruit Attraction 2024 fair.



The event will highlight the state's role in the industry and encourage participation from smaller producers.









Edson Fernandes of SAA highlights São Paulo's fruit sector's significance nationally and internationally, emphasizing Brazil's opportunities.









MENAFN05032024007421016031ID1107940186