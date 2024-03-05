Oil Prices Dip On Global Demand Worries

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Oil prices dropped on Tuesday, reflecting global economic concerns. China's recent economic measures disappointed, and the U.S. is expected to cut interest rates less aggressively.



This situation curbed enthusiasm for oil demand. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, April's WTI crude fell by 0.75% to $78.15 a barrel.



Brent crude for May also declined by 0.91% to $82.04 a barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.



Additionally, the Chinese National People's Congress's announcements failed to boost confidence in the world's top commodity importer.



According to Danske Bank , the lack of strong economic stimulus signals for 2024 has left markets wanting more.







In the U.S., anticipation for upcoming employment data and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech this week influence market sentiment.



Investors are adjusting their expectations for U.S. monetary policy, leaning towards minimal easing this year.



Analyst Isabela Garcia from StoneX noted that forecasts of rising U.S. oil inventories suggest persistent challenges in boosting oil consumption levels.



However, this outlook has overshadowed the impact of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, with no immediate end in sight.



Together, these dynamics dampened oil prices, underscoring the intricate link between global economic policies, geopolitical tensions, and commodity markets.

MENAFN05032024007421016031ID1107940182