Sunstone, ALC Launch Dream Run, Moving Irvine Forward

It's called the Dream Run – Moving Irvine Forward. There will be two runs on Saturday, April 20. The first is the Irvine Tech Week 5K, followed by the FirstGen Color Run. Everyone, from tech week participants to the general public, is urged to participate.

All of the proceeds go to the Sunstone Community Fund, the charitable group dedicated to supporting entrepreneurship and innovation. There's a goal to raise $50,000 for the cause.

“We are fundraising $50,000 to support entrepreneurship and startup development. This race is a cornerstone of Irvine Tech Week and the launchpad for the Irvine Accelerator,” said an enthusiastic Jayro Sandoval, race organizer and Economic Development Associate at Sunstone Management, Inc.“It's the perfect blend of fun, networking, and community. Join us to make a difference while having a blast!”

Runners will gather at Mike Ward Community Park early Saturday, April 20, for a fun morning of activities and exercise. Ceremonies will begin at 8 a.m. John Shen, founder of sponsors Sunstone Management, Inc., and American Lending Center, will start the race shortly after. The FirstGen Color Run is set to start at 9 a.m.

Mike Ward Community Park is in the middle of Irvine, off Alton Parkway. Parking is available nearby, but carpooling is recommended.

Participants will get an event T-shirt and 5K finishers get a medal. The FirstGen Color Run is a shorter 3k trot, and families are encouraged to participate.

The Sunstone Community Fund provides grants to a network of universities, nonprofit organizations and public-private partnerships that develop and implement university-based entrepreneurship programs, early-stage tech accelerators and more.

The second annual Irvine Tech Week, April 16-21, brings together entrepreneurs, investors, accelerators and other experts to showcase the thriving ecosystem of Irvine. The Irvine Tech Week 5K sponsored by Sunstone Management, Inc., and American Lending Center has been added to put an exclamation point on the week with a chance to network and bond over a Saturday morning outdoors.

The FirstGen Color Run, a concept created by John Shen, celebrates the Irvine Dream. Irvine is the youngest city in California, and is home to many first-generation immigrants, transplants from elsewhere in California and the United States and others who believe in the American Dream.

“Most people who live or work here at Irvine were not born and raised here,” Shen said.“They chose Irvine to chase their dreams, through education and career, experiencing the life they enjoy. This has created a rich tapestry of cultures, backgrounds, and perspectives that contributes to the success of the city!

“We call that FirstGen Spirit!”

Both runs are open to the public, and individuals can participate in both, but separate registration is required. Online registration is available now, with the current fee $35 for the 5K, $40 for the Color Run and $20 for the Virtual Run option. There also is a VIP Color Run registration at $50 that includes additional gear and a commemorative headband.

Rates will increase as the runs come closer, and there are limited spots available. Register by April 5 to make sure you get the size of T-shirt you want.

To sign up and for more information, go to this website .

About Sunstone Community Fund

The Sunstone Community Fund is a key nonprofit component of the Sunstone Management vision to advance public benefit programs that support the development of inclusive and vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystems. A Donor Advised Fund managed by the National Philanthropic Trust, the SCF supports a network of universities, nonprofit organizations, and government agencies that develop and implement entrepreneurship programs, early-stage tech accelerators, and advance local economic development.

