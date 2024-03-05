Leigh Fibers And Revive Fiber Join Forces To Expand Capabilities

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Industry Leaders Broaden Resources and Expertise

WELLFORD, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leigh Fibers' owners have purchased the operating assets of Martex Fiber and rebranded the business as Revive Fiber. Leigh Fibers and Revive Fiber will operate as separate but related sister companies under joint management as the largest textile recycler in North America.





With multiple production facilities in South Carolina and one in Brownsville, Texas, this investment expands capacity to meet growing production needs. All products will continue to be made in the U.S. while supporting industries throughout North America, South America, and Europe.

“The acquisition of these assets will benefit customers of both companies. While the companies will remain separate, we have broadened and deepened our resources, improving our capabilities and expertise. Nobody else can provide the same breadth of products from recycled fibers, eco-friendly chemistry, toll manufacturing, and nonwoven solutions,” says Daniel Mason, co-owner of Leigh Fibers and the newly formed Revive Fiber.

The two companies provide a seamless solution for textile recycling, from high-volume to specialty custom fibers, across industries including automotive, apparel, bedding, and acoustic insulation. A greater raw material base and production capacity will expand sourcing options for customers seeking quality recycled fibers.

As the end users of a wide range of textile byproducts, both companies remain committed to helping organizations meet sustainability goals by diverting waste streams from landfills. Our solutions allow manufacturers to reduce waste and create new revenue opportunities.

“Sustainability is core to who we are,” Mason says.“We're passionate about developing green solutions that are good for profit and the planet.”

Leigh Fibers and Revive Fibers have over 150 years of combined experience in textile recycling. This acquisition positions both companies for stronger sustainable growth while better servicing customers.

About Leigh Fibers



Established in 1922, Leigh Fibers is a vertically integrated fiber and nonwoven provider providing customized support throughout the manufacturing process. We engineer sustainable solutions that meet the toughest challenges, helping customers save on vendor, shipping, and production costs. To learn more, visit .

About Revive Fiber



Revive Fiber (formerly Martex Fiber) has been innovating in the field of textile recycling since its founding in 1975 as a textile waste trading company. We provide quality textile waste management services to a variety of textile mills in North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Contacts

John Peoples



President



Leigh Fibers and Revive Fiber



...

(864) 949-5674

The post Leigh Fibers and Revive Fiber Join Forces To Expand Capabilities appeared first on Caribbean News Global .