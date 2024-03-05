California American Water Announces $20,000 State Strategic Impact Grant To Support Carmel River Steelhead Protection Efforts

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Funding provided by the American Water Charitable Foundation

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–California American Water is proud to announce a $20,000 State Strategic Impact grant awarded to the Carmel River Steelhead Association from the American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S. The funds will directly support the association's ongoing efforts to conserve and restore the threatened Steelhead trout population in the Carmel River.









“This generous grant from the American Water Charitable Foundation will provide a significant boost to our steelhead conservation efforts,” said Steve Park, President of the Carmel River Steelhead Association.“The funding will allow us to purchase new equipment so we can continue to conduct vital habitat surveys, improve water quality monitoring, restore spawning grounds, and more.”

The Carmel River Steelhead Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to the conservation and restoration of Steelhead trout in the Carmel River. The association conducts critical research, monitoring, and restoration projects to improve habitat conditions and support the long-term viability of the Steelhead population.

“At California American Water, we are deeply committed to environmental stewardship and the communities we serve,” said Josh Stratton, External Affairs Manager for California American Water in Monterey.“We are honored to partner with the American Water Charitable Foundation and the Carmel River Steelhead Association in protecting this iconic species and ensuring a healthy future for the Carmel River.”

The State Strategic Impact grant is part of the Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focusing on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities. State Strategic Impact grants support high-impact projects and initiatives throughout American Water's national footprint.

