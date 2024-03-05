School Children In Lucknow To Learn About Importance Of Voting

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, March 6 (IANS) School children in Lucknow will learn about the importance of voting.

The district administration in the state capital has formulated a comprehensive plan to hold a one-day awareness programme in every school, said a government spokesman.

The programme will inform children about voting and the model code of conduct.

The district school inspector has been asked to organise awareness programmes that will include various aspects of the polling process, including hands-on practice with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines.

The purpose is to raise voter awareness, beginning at the school level.

Polling officers will also attend the training programmes.

District Magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar stressed on the importance of taking the training seriously and said that all polling officials, including senior district administration personnel, must attend the training.

To ensure regular attendance, he directed the use of Google Forms for real-time monitoring.