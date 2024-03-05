Number Of Marriages Registered In Ukraine In 2023 Decreased By Almost 37,000

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2023, the number of marriages registered in Ukraine decreased by 37,000, while the number of divorces increased by 6,000.

The Ministry of Justice's press service said this in response to an information request from Ukrinform.

According to the Ministry of Justice, in 2023, state civil registration authorities made 186,051 marriage records. At the same time, there were 24,108 records of divorce.

In 2022, there were 222,890 records of marriage and 17,893 records of divorce in Ukraine. In 2021, there were 214,013 records of marriage and 29,587 records of divorce.

The Justice Ministry also informed that there were 9,804 records of marriage and 2,028 records of divorce in January 2024.

As reported, 187,387 babies were born in Ukraine in 2023.